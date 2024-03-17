HUSKER SOFTBALL: Nebraska Run-Rules Creighton

Nebraska pitcher Caitlin Olensky in the middle of her pitching motion on Saturday against Creighton. (Courtesy of Nebraska Athletics)

LINCOLN—(NU Athletics Mar. 16)—The Nebraska softball team scored in every inning of a 9-0 five-inning victory over Creighton Saturday at Bowlin Stadium.

The Huskers (15-12) scored two runs in each of the first three innings before plating three runs in the fourth. Nebraska pounded out 10 hits in the win, including four extra-base hits and two home runs. NU was 7-for-14 with runners on base in the game and 5-for-9 with runners in scoring position.

Billie Andrews went 2-for-3 with a double, a home run, two runs scored and three RBIs. Her home run was the 53rd of her career, moving her into a tie for second place on Nebraska’s all-time home run list. Sydney Gray also went 2-for-3 with a homer, and she drove in two runs. Katelyn Caneda was 2-for-2 with two runs scored. Ava Bredwell, Samantha Bland, Malia Thoms and Bella Bacon all had one RBI.

Not to be overshadowed by the offense, freshman pitcher Caitlin Olensky tossed the first complete game and first shutout of her career. Olensky (3-2) scattered three hits and struck out four.

Natalia Puchino (11-2) lost for just the second time this season, allowing a season-high-tying four runs in 2.0 innings. Creighton fell to 16-10 with the loss.

In the top of the first inning, a hit batter and a walk put Bluejays on first and second with one out. But Olensky escaped the jam with a pair of strikeouts.

In the bottom of the first, Brooke Andrews drew a one-out walk, stole second and scored on an RBI triple from Bredwell to give Nebraska a 1-0 lead. Bland then brought Bredwell home with an RBI single up the middle to make it 2-0.

Nebraska added two more runs in the bottom of the second. The first two Huskers were retired before Caneda singled with two outs. Billie Andrews then hit a two-run home run to right to push the Big Red lead to 4-0.

The Huskers scored two runs again in the top of the third. Gray led off with a towering solo home run into the wind in left. A pair of Creighton errors put then put Bland on second base with two outs for Bacon, who delivered an RBI single to score Bland and give Nebraska a 6-0 lead.

In the bottom of the fourth, Caneda singled and scored on an RBI double from Billie Andrews. Following a walk to Brooke Andrews, Gray had an RBI single to put the Huskers on top 8-0. A one-out single from Bland loaded the bases before Thoms drew a bases-loaded walk to stretch the lead to 9-0.

Creighton loaded the bases with two outs in the top of the fifth before Olensky completed her shutout with a ground out.

Nebraska wraps up the weekend with a Sunday game against Northern Colorado. The game will start at 1 p.m. in a change to the original schedule.