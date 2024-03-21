HUSKER SOFTBALL: Nebraska Falls to Omaha 5-2

LINCOLN–(NU Athletics Mar. 20)–Timely hitting lifted Omaha to a 5-2 victory over the Nebraska softball team Wednesday at Bowlin Stadium.

Nebraska was just 3-for-14 with runners on base in the game. The Huskers had two runners on base with one or no outs in the third, fifth and sixth innings but managed only one run in those three frames.

Ava Bredwell led the Husker offense with a 3-for-3 day that included a home run. Katelyn Caneda went 2-for-3 while Broooke Andrews was 1-for-4 with an RBI.

Kaylin Kinney (10-8) took the loss for Nebraska (16-13). Kinney allowed five runs in 3.0 innings. Sarah Harness pitched well in relief, tossing 4.0 shutout innings and giving up only two hits.

Kamryn Meyer (12-3) earned the win for Omaha (22-7), which won its 11th straight game. Meyer allowed only one run in 4.0 innings while Sydney Nuismer earned her second save of the season after allowing one run in 3.0 innings.

Omaha took a 1-0 lead one batter into the game when Lynsey Tucker led off the game with a solo home run.

Bredwell tied the game when she led off the bottom of the second inning with a solo home run off the scoreboard in left field.

Omaha answered back with four runs in the top of the third. The Huskers committed two errors in the inning and twice failed to get an out on an infield ground ball, but the Mavericks also came up with five hits in the frame, including a pair of RBI singles.

In the bottom of the third, Bella Bacon and Caneda reached on back-to-back singles to put runners on first and second with no outs for the top of the order. But Meyer retired the top three hitters in the Husker lineup to preserve the 4-1 lead.

In the fourth inning, Bredwell led off with a single but was stranded there.

In the fifth, Bacon and Caneda reached to begin the inning before UNO turned a double play. Brooke Andrews then came through with an RBI single to cut the lead to 5-2.

Nebraska had the tying run at the plate with one out and two on in the sixth inning but could not push a run across. The Huskers were then retired in order in the seventh.

Nebraska wraps up its 10-game homestand when it begins Big Ten Conference play by hosting Illinois in a three-game series this weekend.