HUSKER SOFTBALL: Nebraska Falls to No. 14 Missouri

LINCOLN–(NU Athletics Mar. 3)–The Nebraska softball team got a solid outing from its freshmen pitchers Sunday but the Husker offense managed only one run in a 5-1 defeat to No. 14 Missouri.

Caitlin Olensky (2-2) pitched well in defeat. In a career-high 5.2 innings, Olensky allowed four runs on seven hits. Emmerson Cope pitched the final 1.2 innings and gave up one run. Together, the freshmen held Missouri to five runs after the Tigers had scored 31 runs in their first three games of the weekend.

Offensively, Brooke Andrews went 2-for-3 with a pair of doubles. Billie Andrews went 1-for-2 and scored Nebraska’s lone run while extending her hitting streak to 13 games. Bella Bacon and Katelyn Caneda added singles for the Big Red (8-10).

Laurin Krings (7-2) earned the win for Missouri (17-2). In a complete-game effort, Krings scattered five hits and allowed one run.

Missouri gave Krings all the support she would need with a two-run second inning. The Tigers scored on an RBI double and a sacrifice fly.

Nebraska got a run back in the bottom of the third. Billie Andrews drew a one-out walk and scored on an RBI double from her older sister Brooke.

The pitchers dominated over the next two innings before Missouri used a pair of RBI doubles to take a 4-1 lead in the top of the sixth.

Nebraska returns to action next week when the Huskers travel to Arkansas for the Razorback Rumble.