HUSKER SOFTBALL: Nebraska Ends Season With Loss In NCAA Regional Final To Oklahoma State

STILLWATER, Okla.–(NU Athletics May 21)–The Nebraska softball team’s season came to end on Sunday afternoon in the NCAA Stillwater Regional Final, falling to No. 9 Oklahoma State, 5-2. The Huskers finished the season with a 36-22 record.

The Cowgirls (44-14) scored four runs in the top of the seventh to advance to NCAA Super Regionals. OSU’s offense was led by Tallen Edwards who finished 2-for-3 with one RBI while Rachel Becker added a two-run double.

Courtney Wallace had the best offensive performance of her career in her final appearance as a Husker. The fifth-year senior went 4-for-4 with one run. Sydney Gray added two hits while NU out-hit Oklahoma State 9-7.

Wallace (25-16) recorded the loss in the circle, pitching the final 3.0 innings, giving up four hits and four runs. Sarah Harness started for the Big Red, pitching 3.0 innings, allowing three hits and one run.

Lexi Kilfoyl (14-5) earned the win for the Cowgirls. Kilfoyl entered in the fourth inning, pitching 2.2 innings and holding NU to two hits and no runs. Kelly Maxwell pitched the first 4.1 innings, giving seven hits and two runs.

The Cowgirls came out ready to score, loading the bases in the top of the first off of two walks and a single, but two strikeouts and a fly out stranded the runners and held OSU scoreless through one.

Wallace put a Husker in scoring position with a one-out double to right field, but a pick off and a ground out stranded a runner as both teams remained scoreless.

Oklahoma State took the one-run lead in the top of the fourth. After retiring nine straight batters, Morgan Wynne hit a two-out single to left center. Edwards followed with a double to right center, scoring Wynne, and giving OSU the 1-0 lead.

Nebraska took the lead with two runs on one hit in the bottom of the fifth. With one out, Billie Andrews was walked. Wallace recorded her third hit of the day with a single to right center, moving Andrews to third. Kilfoyl entered the circle for the Cowgirls, throwing a wild pitch on her first throw, scoring Andrews and moving Wallace to second. A ground out from Mya Felder moved Wallace to third. A second wild pitch scored Wallace as the Big Red took the 2-1 lead.

The Cowgirls regained the lead in the top of the seventh with four runs on four hits. With one out, two singles and a walk loaded the bases. Rachel Becker singled to center field, scoring two. Chyenne Factor loaded the bases with a single to center field. An NU fielding error, scored one while a ground out scored the fourth run of the inning. Oklahoma State led 5-2 going into the bottom of the seventh.

The Huskers looked to rally as Wallace recorded her fourth hit of the day with one out, but a double play secured the 5-2 victory for the Cowgirls.