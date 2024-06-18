HUSKER SOFTBALL: Andrews Named Academic All-American

LINCOLN–(NU Athletics June 18)–Nebraska shortstop Billie Andrews was named a second-team Academic All-American by College Sports Communicators on Tuesday. Andrews is the first Husker softball player to be an Academic All-American since 2016, and she is the first Husker to be an All-American and Academic All-American in the same season since Kim Ogee in 2002.

The Academic All-America honor capped a decorated senior season for the Gretna native. The 2023-24 Nebraska Female Student-Athlete of the Year, Andrews had previously been recognized as a third-team All-American, a first-team all-region and first-team all-conference selection. In her career, Andrews was a two-time All-American and four-time All-Big Ten honoree.

Andrews is the 23rd player in program history to be named an Academic All-American. Her selection increased Nebraska’s total to 31 all-time Academic All-Americans, a total that leads the Big Ten and ranks third nationally.

In the classroom, Andrews carried a 3.86 cumulative grade-point average while earning her degree in graphic design last month. She was a three-time Big Ten Distinguished Scholar and a three-time Academic All-Big Ten selection while making the Nebraska Scholar-Athlete Honor Roll every semester of her career.

On the field, Andrews hit .383 with 10 doubles, 18 homers and 45 RBIs in 2024. She ranked third in school history in slugging percentage (.771), fourth in home runs, fifth in extra-base hits (30) and seventh in runs (55). Nationally, Andrews ranked 11th in home runs per game and 11th in runs per game.

In her career, Andrews played in 208 games and hit .347 with 34 doubles, five triples, 61 home runs and 157 RBIs. Andrews posted a .432 on-base percentage, .679 slugging percentage and 1.111 OPS in her career. The Huskers’ all-time home run leader, Andrews ended her career second all-time at Nebraska in extra-base hits (100), total bases (465) and slugging percentage, third in runs (191), sixth in hits (238), seventh in RBIs, ninth in batting average and walks (97) and 10th in stolen bases (50).