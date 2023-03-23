HUSKER SOFTBALL: Andrews’ HR Helps Nebraska In Victory Over Iowa State

LINCOLN–(NU Athletics Mar. 22)–Brooke Andrews smashed a three-run homer in the bottom of the sixth inning to lift the Nebraska softball team past Iowa State, 3-1, Wednesday afternoon at Bowlin Stadium in the Huskers home opener. NU (20-9) claimed the win after falling behind 1-0 in the third inning as the Cyclones moved to 11-13 on the season.

Along with Brooke Andrews’ three-run homer, Billie Andrews and Caitlynn Neal powered the Nebraska offense. Both finished 2-for-3 while Neal added a double. Tiana Poole led Iowa State’s offense, recording an RBI single in the third inning.

Courtney Wallace (12-5) earned the win for the Big Red. The senior pitched the complete game, holding Iowa State to five hits and one run.

Jaiden Ralston (3-4) recorded the loss as she entered the circle for the Cyclones in the middle of the fifth, giving up four hits and three runs. Saya Swain started for Iowa State, pitching 4.2 innings and holding NU to three hits while striking out four.

After two scoreless innings, the Cyclones got on the board first with one run in the third inning. After two singles to right field, Poole hit a single up the middle, scoring Alesia Ranches, and putting Iowa State ahead, 1-0.

The Huskers got on the board in the bottom of the sixth. With one out, Sydney Gray reached first with a single down the left field line. Katelyn Caneda followed with a single to right center. With two on, Brooke Andrews worked through a long at-bat, smashing a home-run shot to left field, scoring three, and putting the Big Red ahead, 3-1.

Iowa State looked to respond in the seventh after two one-out singles put runners on first and second, but a ground out and a strikeout gave NU the 3-1 victory.

The Huskers return to action this weekend as they open Big Ten Conference play against Purdue. NU will take on the Boilermakers in a three-game series starting Friday at 5:30 p.m. On Saturday, the game will begin at 1 p.m. with the final game starting at 12 p.m. on Sunday. All three games will be streamed live on BTN+.