HUSKER NATION SETS GLOW BIG RED RECORDS
Lincoln, Nebraska, Feb. 18, 2022 — A lot of good can happen in 24 hours.
The University of Nebraska–Lincoln’s Glow Big Red campaign (which ran from noon Feb. 16 to noon Feb. 17) collected 4,935 gifts totaling $598,575. Both totals are records as Husker faithful representing every U.S. state and six nations gave to Dear Old Nebraska U.
The fourth annual crowdfunding event focused on a wide range of opportunities to “Glow All In” in support of students through scholarships and programs. There were ways to support students in each college, as well as to support the university’s many organizations and affiliates.
Student Kabin Thomas said a college scholarship and graduate fellowship he received from the Hixson-Lied College of Fine and Performing Arts enabled him to continue his music performance studies. The student aid is made possible by Glow Big Red and other support throughout the year.
“It means everything to me — the fact that I can go back to school and not panic about bills,” Thomas said. “Without the scholarships, I wouldn’t be here right now.”
More than 100 campus-based student organizations and groups participated, the most ever during Glow Big Red.
Gifts during the event were made on the Glow Big Red website, https://glowbigred.unl.edu, where full results are available.
The event has garnered momentum and more philanthropic help for the university each year. The 2021 campaign raised nearly 4,000 gifts with $436,000 in total support.
Largely driven by social media, supporters used #GlowBigRed to share their personal stories and why the university matters to them.
Glow Big Red started in 2019 in recognition of the university’s 150th anniversary and continues as an annual campus tradition.