HUSKER MEN’S BASKETBALL: Tominaga’s 28 Points Leads Nebraska To Victory over Indiana

LINCOLN–(NU Athletics Jan. 3)–Behind a season-high 28 points from Keisei Tominaga, Nebraska improved to 12-2 on the season with an 86-70 win over Indiana Wednesday night at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

Tominaga had 18 of his 28 in the second half, as Nebraska matched a season high with 12 3-pointers en route to its first win over Indiana since 2019.

He hit a season-high four 3-pointers, including three in the second half, as he fell two points shy of his career high in helping Nebraska build a 22-point lead before cruising to a 16-point win. The 12-2 start matches NU’s best 14-game start since 1990-91.

Tominaga was one of four Huskers in double figures, as Brice Williams added 15 points, six boards and four steals, while Jamarques Lawrence and C.J. Wilcher added 12 and 11 markers, respectively. Lawrence also set a career high with four steals.

The Huskers had 15 steals and forced Indiana (10-4, 2-1) into 19 turnovers, leading to 27 Husker points.

The Huskers trailed 9-4 in the opening minutes before running off seven straight points, including four from Brice Williams, who played just five minutes in the first half because of foul trouble.

The Huskers continued to build a lead behind the shooting of C.J Wilcher, who had eight straight Husker points as his third 3-pointer of the night gave NU a 30-21 lead with 7:22 left in the half. Wilcher had all 11 of his points in the first 20 minutes.

Nebraska eventually stretched to lead to 10 on a pair of occasions, the last being on a Keisei Tominaga free throw with 1:11 left in the half, as the senior guard had 10 first-half points.

Nebraska got off to a quick start as a Wiilliams 3-pointer and a Tominanga jumper stretched the lead to 13 and forced an Indiana timeout less than two minutes into the second half.

Indiana whittled to Husker lead to 55-47 after a 3-pointer from Makik Reneau with 13:12 left, but a 3-pointer from Williams and three free throws from Sam Hoiberg extended the margin back to 61-47 with 11:41 left.

The Hoosiers, who saw their three-game win streak snapped, was within 64-53 before Tominaga keyed a 9-0 run with six straight points before a Williams 3-pointer made it 73-54 with just under seven minutes remaining.

Kel’el Ware led Indiana with 20 points and 10 rebounds while Reneau added 14 points in the loss.

The Huskers return to action and continue Big Ten play when they travel to No. 21 Wisconsin on Saturday, Jan. 6. Tipoff is set for 1:15 p.m. (CT) and the game will be carried on BTN.