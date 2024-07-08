HUSKER MEN’S BASKETBALL: Tominaga Named to Japan Olympic Team

Nebraska's Keisei Tominaga (30) drives to the basket against Illinois' Ty Rodgers in Sunday's game at Champaign, Ill. (Courtesy of Illinois Athletics through Nebraska Athletics)

LINCOLN–(NU Athletics July 8)–Former Husker men’s basketball standout Keisei Tominaga became the second Nebraska men’s basketball player selected to the 2024 Paris Olympics, as Japan announced its 12-member team Monday morning.

Tominaga, who recently signed an Exhibit 10 contact with the Indiana Pacers, will participate in his second Olympic games, as he was a member of the 3×3 team for Japan in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Japan will wrap up its Olympic preparations against Germany on July 19 before opening pool play with Germany on July 27. Japan will also take on France and Brazil in pool play.

He has been a member of the Japan Senior National Team for three years and helped Japan qualify for the Paris Olympics at the 2023 FIBA World Cup. In that event, he averaged 11.4 points per game on 45 percent shooting, including 38 percent from 3-point range, as Japan went 3-2 and qualified for the Olympics.

Tominaga spent the past three seasons at Nebraska, totaling 1,074 points to rank 30th on Nebraska’s career scoring list while finishing seventh on NU’s career 3-point list with 178. A two-time All-Big Ten honoree, he enjoyed his best season in 2023-24, averaging 15.1 points per game while posting career highs in nearly every offensive category enroute to second-team All-Big Ten honors. His 76 3-pointers in 2023-24 ranked eighth on NU’s single-season chart while he was sixth in the Big Ten in 3-pointers per game. He had a career-high 31 points at Illinois, one of three career 30-point efforts as a Husker. His efforts helped Nebraska to a 23-11 record in 2023-24, a third-place Big Ten finish and the school’s first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2014.

He graduated from Nebraska in 2024 with a degree in child, youth & family studies in May. Tominaga was a finalist for Outstanding Male Student-Athlete and Male Athlete of the Year for his achievements in the classroom and on the basketball court in 2023-24.

Tominaga joins Jack McVeigh (Australia) as players in the 2024 Olympics, while former Husker great Tyronn Lue will serve as an assistant coach for the United States. Former Husker Lat Mayen could make it three former Huskers playing in Paris, as he is in camp with South Sudan.

Japan Olympic Basketball Schedule

Date Opponent Time July 27 Germany 6:30 a.m. July 30 France 10:15 a.m, Aug. 2 Brazil 4 a.m.

Times listed as central

Husker Basketball in the Olympics