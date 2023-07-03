HUSKER MEN’S BASKETBALL: Three Ex-Huskers To Play In NBA Summer League

LINCOLN–(KFOR July 3)–Former Nebraska Men’s basketball players Bryce McGowens, Trey McGowens and Sam Griesel will be in action in either the California Classic in Sacramento or the NBA 2K24 Summer League in Las Vegas.

Bryce McGowens and the Charlotte Hornets are in both the California Classic, which begins Monday in Sacramento, and the Las Vegas Summer League. Trey McGowens and the Brooklyn Nets, along with Sam Griesel and the Boston Celtics will compete in Las Vegas Summer League, which begins Friday.

Each team will play five games in Las Vegas between July 7-17.