HUSKER MEN’S BASKETBALL: No. 7 Purdue Too Much For Nebraska
West Lafayette, Ind. –(NU Athletics Jan. 14)– Keisei Tominaga’s 11 points led three Huskers in double figures, but Nebraska was unable to slow down No. 7/5 (AP/Coaches) Purdue in a 92-65 setback Friday night.
Tominaga had a team-high 11 markers for the Huskers, while Alonzo Verge Jr. and CJ Wilcher added 10 each for the Huskers, who shot 45.6 percent from the field, but committed 17 turnovers which led to 28 Purdue points. Kobe Webster matched his Nebraska career-high with five assists while Lat Mayen led NU with eight rebounds, a season-high.
Zach Edey led all scorers with 22 points on 9-of-12 shooting to pace four Purdue players in double figures. In all, the Boilermakers shot 49.2 percent from the field. Jaden Ivey had 17 points while Caleb Furst and Trevion Williams chipped in 10 points apiece for the winners.
Nebraska got into foul trouble early in the first half and Purdue (14-2, 3-2 Big Ten) took advantage, taking an early 23-4 lead. A three-point play and a quick three from Verge Jr. put the Huskers within 40-27 before a dunk by Edey extended the lead. The Huskers finished the half strong with two from behind the three-point line in the last minute from Wilcher, including one at the buzzer to go into halftime.
Nebraska would get within 16 at the start of the second half, 55-39, but could not cool down the Boilermakers attack. The Huskers got into foul trouble early in the half, and lost Walker with 8:20 left due to fouls. Purdue hit 15 of its 31 shots after the break and shot 48.4 percent in the second half.
The Huskers return home on Monday afternoon, as they host Indiana. Tipoff for the MLK Day game is scheduled for 5 p.m. and will be televised by BTN.