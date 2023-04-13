HUSKER MEN’S BASKETBALL: Nebraska Lands Two Commits From NCAA Transfer Portal

LINCOLN–(KFOR Apr. 13)–The Nebraska Men’s basketball team on Wednesday picked up two players in the NCAA Transfer portal.

Bradley’s 6-9 forward Rienck Mast and 6-7 guard Brice Williams from UNC-Charlotte both gave their commitments and both have two years of eligibility remaining. Mast is a two-time all Missouri Valley Conference first team pick and averaged just under 14 points and 8 rebounds this past season for the Braves.

Williams averaged almost 14 points a game this past season for Charlotte and was the MVP of this season’s College Basketball Invitational.