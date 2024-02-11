HUSKER MEN’S BASKETBALL: Nebraska Gets 20-Point Home Win over Michigan

LINCOLN–(KFOR Feb. 10)–The Nebraska Men’s Basketball team came back to Pinnacle Bank Arena and dominated the Michigan Wolverines 79-59 on Saturday evening, as the Huskers improved to 17-8 overall, 7-7 in Big Ten Play.

After a two game road trip that featured an overtime loss to No. 14 Illinois and a drubbing against Northwestern, the Huskers were desperate to get home for their fourth game in 12

days. Back at PBA a sold out crowd was waiting for Fred Hoiberg and Co. and it didn’t take long for them to get into the game as Josiah Allick threw down a poster dunk to put Nebraska on

the board and they wouldn’t look back.

Allick, who didn’t have a point or a rebound at Northwestern, finished with 16 points and 8 rebounds.

“It’s all going back to the reason I’m here,” Allick said. “You can’t dwell on the past, I’m not gonna get that Northwestern game back, I can only control what I can do for this game.”

Three other Huskers scored in double figures Saturday. Keisei Tominaga led the team with 19, 15 of those coming in the first half, Brice Williams adding 13, and Reink Mast with 11. Nebraska went on a 21-3 run since going up 12-7 on the Wolverines, stretching the lead up to 28 at one point.

“That thing was poppin out there,” Head Coach Fred Hoiberg said. “This is certainly something that we can build on…I love the swagger our guys are playing with.”

Rebounding, and lack thereof, has been a theme with this Nebraska group as of late but Saturday was different. The Huskers out-rebounded Michigan 43-39 and grabbed 16

offensive rebounds.

“I’ve talked a lot about our formula for success.” Hoiberg said. “We won the overall battle on the boards and that’s what it’s about. If you win that and take care of the ball you have a

good chance to win.”

The Wolverines (8-16, 3-10) finished the first half on a 12-2 run and carried some momentum in the second half cutting the lead to 15 late in the game. The Huskers were able to respond and keep the lead above 20, and a Matar Diop banked in three was the bow put on it.

Nebraska, now 15-1 at home, has a full calendar week before the next contest against Penn State on February 17th at 11 a.m. at Pinnacle Bank Arena.