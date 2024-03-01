HUSKER MEN’S BASKETBALL: Nebraska Comes Up Short on the Road at Ohio State

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP Feb. 29) — Jamison Battle scored a season-high 32 points, Roddy Gayle Jr. had 16 points and 10 rebounds and short-handed Ohio State beat Nebraska 78-69 on Thursday night.

It was Ohio State’s third win in four games under interim coach Jake Diebler, who replaced Chris Holtmann earlier this month after several disappointing seasons.

Battle scored the final six points of a 9-0 run to put Ohio State ahead for good at 39-35 with 51 seconds left in the first half.

Nebraska got within 69-67 with 3:57 left, but the Cornhuskers didn’t score again until Sam Hoiberg’s wide open layup at 20.2. Ohio State scored nine straight points to pull away, including Battle’s jumper from the free-throw line with 1:32 left for a 77-67 lead.

Battle finished 9 of 18 from the field and 10 of 10 at the stripe — for his most points since scoring 39 while playing for Minnesota on March 3, 2022. The Buckeyes went 24 of 28 from the free-throw line, compared to just eight attempts for Nebraska.

Devin Royal added 13 points for Ohio State (17-12, 7-11 Big Ten), which was without leading scorer Bruce Thornton due to a migraine. Thornton had started in all 63 games since his arrival at Ohio State.

Jamarques Lawrence and Rienk Mast each scored 14 points for Nebraska (20-9, 10-8). Rienk Mast also grabbed 12 rebounds. Keisei Tominaga was held to nine point on 3-of-12 shooting.

Ohio State hosts Michigan on Sunday. Nebraska returns home to play Rutgers on Sunday.