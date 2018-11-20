HUSKER MEN’S BASKETBALL: Nebraska Advances To Hall of Fame Classic Title Game With Win Over Missouri State

KANSAS CITY, Mo.-(AP)-Isaac Copeland Jr. scored 23 points, Glynn Watson Jr. added 16 and Nebraska pulled away in the second half for an 85-62 victory over Missouri State on Monday night in the Hall of Fame Classic.

Isaiah Roby added 13 points for the Huskers (4-0), who returned to the Sprint Center for the first time since 2011, when they played in their final Big 12 Tournament.

Nebraska will play Texas Tech for the title Tuesday night.

Keandre Cook had 22 points and Kansas City native Jarred Dixon added 12 for the Bears (3-1), who trailed just 40-35 early in the second half before the Huskers pulled away.