HUSKER MEN’S BASKETBALL: Hoiberg, Tominaga, Mast and Allick Honored by Big Ten

LINCOLN–(NU Athletics Mar. 12)–A quartet of Huskers were recognized for their efforts during the 2023-24 season, as the Big Ten Conference announced its annual awards Tuesday morning. Nebraska Head Coach Fred Hoiberg shared Big Ten Coach-of-the-Year honors, while Keisei Tominaga and Rienk Mast earned All-Big Ten recognition. Josiah Allick rounded out the honorees, as he was tabbed as Nebraska’s sportsmanship honoree.

It marks the first time in the Big Ten era that Nebraska had multiple players on the top-three teams of conference voting. The last time it occurred for the Huskers was in 1998-99 when Big 12 Player of the Year Venson Hamilton was a first-team honoree, while Cookie Belcher was a third-team selection.

Hoiberg shared the coach-of-the-year honors with Purdue’s Matt Painter, as the two tied in voting by both the media and coaches. Hoiberg guided the Huskers to 22 wins during the regular season, the second-highest total in school history, while the Huskers’ third-place finish in the Big Ten is the program’s best since joining the conference, and best by Nebraska since 1992-93. Hoiberg is the Huskers’ first Big Ten Coach of the Year since Tim Miles was tabbed by the conference coaches in 2014 and fifth NU head coach to earn conference accolades. The award marks the second time that Hoiberg has received a coach-of-the-year, as he was named Big 12 Co-Coach of the Year in 2012 with Kansas’ Bill Self.

Tominaga earned All-Big Ten recognition for the second straight season, as he was a second-team honoree from the coaches and a third-team selection from the media. An honorable-mention pick in 2023, he led Nebraska and ranked among the Big Ten leaders in scoring (15.1, 15th), 3-pointers per game (2.4, fifth) and field goal percentage (.467, ninth), while also shooting 91.7 percent from the line in Big Ten action. He recorded four of his six 20-point games during Big Ten action, including a 31-point effort at Illinois and a 30-point performance in the regular-season finale at Michigan.

Mast, a third-team honoree by the media and a honorable-mention choice by the media, picks up the third conference honor of his college career as he earned All-Missouri Valley Conference honors in 2022 and 2023. This season, he averaged 11.9 points, 6.8 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game in Big Ten action, ranking among the conference leaders in rebounding (11th), assists (13th), assist-to-turnover ratio (12th) and blocked shots (0.7, 22nd). He posted 11 double-figure efforts including a 34-point 10-rebound effort against Ohio State and 20 points and eight boards at Illinois. Three of Mast’s four 20-point games were in Big Ten action.

Allick is honored for his contributions on and off the court, as he is active in the Huskers’ Life Skills program and has been a leader for one of the most successful teams in program history.

The Lincoln North Star product averaged 7.0 points on 59 percent shooting and 4.8 rebounds per game in Big Ten action. He had five double-figure efforts in conference play, highlighted by a 16-point effort against Michigan on Feb. 17 and his first double-double of the season against Rutgers with 10 points and a season-high 12 rebounds.

Nebraska will be in action on Friday in the Big Ten quarterfinals. Tipoff is slated for approximately 8 p.m. and the game will be televised on BTN.