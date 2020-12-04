HUSKER MEN’S BASKETBALL: Game With Florida A&M Cancelled Due To COVID-19
LINCOLN–(NU Athletics Dec. 4)–The Nebraska’s men’s basketball game against Florida A&M scheduled for Sunday, Dec. 6, at 1 p.m. has been canceled due to a positive COVID-19 test among Florida A&M Tier 1 support staff personnel.
The game was canceled due to Big Ten Conference policy and out of an abundance of caution.
Nebraska’s next scheduled game will be Wednesday, Dec. 9 for a 6:15pm tip off against Georgia Tech as part of the Big Ten/ACC Challenge. The game will be carried on ESPN-U. The Huskers then travel to Omaha Friday, Dec. 11 to play No. 9 Creighton at 6pm in the final non-conference game of the season. The Huskers and Bluejays will be televised on BTN.