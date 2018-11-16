Husker Home Games Very Very Good For Airbnb Hosts

Lincoln Airbnb hosts welcomed nearly 3,000 guests and earned $205,000 in supplemental income during home football weekends. The weekend of the Colorado game saw the largest influx of Airbnb guests to Lincoln in the history of the platform, breaking the previous record set last May during the University of Nebraska commencement ceremony. Airbnb data shows fans of opposing teams are increasingly taking the opportunity to come to Lincoln and experience the history of Memorial Stadium. For example, during the weekend of the Colorado game, 44% of Airbnb guests to Lincoln were from Colorado…26% of guests during the weekend of the Minnesota game were from Minnesota.