Wide-receiver Tyjon Lindsey is no longer with the Nebraska football program, according to spokesperson with Nebraska Athletic Department. He has asked for and has been granted his scholarship release.

Lindsey struggled to breakthrough during the 2018 season, catching three passes for 22 yards and rushing twice for nine yards.

As a freshman under Mike Riley’s staff, Lindsey caught 12 passes for 76 yards.

The Huskers have started 0-4 this season and are heading to Madison, Wisc., to play #16 Wisconsin on Saturday. On Monday, the team announced depth chart changes at five positions. Tyjon Lindsey was listed as the number two wide receiver and number two punt returner.

Lindsey is also no longer listed as player on the Huskers official online roster. He’s the first person to leave the program since redshirt freshman quarterback, Tristan Gebbia, was granted his release before the scheduled first game of the season.

The post HUSKER FOOTBALL: WR Lindsey Leaves Program appeared first on KFOR FM 103.3 1240 AM.