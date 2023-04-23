HUSKER FOOTBALL: White Team Claims Spring Game Victory Over Red Team

LINCOLN–(NU Athletics Apr. 22)–The White team jumped to a 21-point first-half lead and never looked back in a 21-7 victory in the annual Red-White Spring Game in front of 66,045 fans on a blustery Saturday at Memorial Stadium.

Quarterback Jeff Sims led an efficient attack for the White squad early in the game, completing 8-of-10 passes for 139 yards, while adding six carries for seven yards, including a seven-yard touchdown run.

Running back Gabe Ervin Jr. added a seven-yard touchdown run of his own for the White team. Ervin finished his day with eight carries for 20 yards. Fellow running back Rahmir Johnson led all rushers with 35 yards on six carries in the game, while Anthony Grant added 34 yards on 14 carries for the White team.

Marcus Washington was the game’s leading receiver with three receptions for 42 yards, while Billy Kemp IV and tight end Nate Boerkircher both added 39 receiving yards on a pair of catches.

The White team jumped to a 14-0 lead at the end of the first quarter after a pair of field goals on its first two drives, before Ervin pushed the margin to 14 with his seven-yard touchdown run. The White added a two-point conversion reception from Kemp.

Sims then extended the lead to 21-0 midway through the second quarter with his seven-yard scoring run.

The Red team got a highlight before halftime with a 53-yard fumble return for a touchdown by Michael Booker. Neither offense could get untracked in the second half, as the White team defense helped secure the victory.

Grant Tagge led the White defense with seven tackles, while Stephon Wynn Jr. Isaac Gifford led the Red with seven tackles, and Elijah Jeudy pitched in five stops.

At halftime, former Nebraska head coach, assistant coach and fullback Frank Solich was honored with his family on the field. Nebraska’s new locker room will be named in his honor. Memorial Stadium also featured special “45” yard lines in Solich’s honor, and the game opened with a rush by the fullback to set up a timeout, as the Huskers presented Solich with an honorary game ball.

Prior to the game, Nebraska unveiled a new-look Herbie Husker in honor a 50 years of the beloved mascot.