HUSKER FOOTBALL: Whipple Discusses Importance of Quarterback Leadership
LINCOLN–(NU Athletics Aug. 10)–Nebraska football offensive coordinator Mark Whipple met with members of the media following day 12 of fall camp Wednesday. Whipple addressed the energy struggles the team faced at practice.
“At least they knew they did not come out with any juice and sometimes that happens,” Whipple said. “It is going to happen if you play 12 games. And we have to find a way to take care of the ball better. There were a couple turnovers but the guys have been fighting. It has been a really good camp.”
Whipple talked about quarterbacks stepping up to lead the team out of energy slumps.
“I told them today that I can only get you on the sideline,” he said. “The quarterback has to take control. Casey (Thompson) has to do better. Chubba (Purdy) has to do better. Those two guys I got on a little bit today. They are the ones in the huddle that speak and 10 other guys listen. You are going to have those things. I said we have 12 games. I would like to think we can win them all but you are going to have some bumps in the road and then you are going to learn from what we did in the spring.”
He explained the process of quarterbacks stepping up as team leaders.
“It just evolves as it goes,” Whipple said. “It takes time. It takes time with the things of the system but this week these three days we have put a lot of new stuff in so they have gotten the chance to see it, and we will go back over it on the weekend.”
The Huskers will take tomorrow off before returning to the practice field for day 13 of fall camp on Friday. Nebraska kicks off its season on Saturday, Aug. 27 against Northwestern in Dublin, Ireland at 11:30 a.m. (CT) on FOX.