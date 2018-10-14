HUSKER FOOTBALL: Vedral Granted Immediate Eligibility

Nebraska sophomore quarterback Noah Vedral has been granted immediate eligibility, and flew to Chicago to be at Saturday’s game against Northwestern.

Vedral, a Wahoo native and former star athlete at Bishop Neumann High School, played football for Scott Frost at the University of Central Florida last season, and transferred to Nebraska after Frost accepted the job with the Huskers.

In the spring and fall, Frost had said the Huskers were applying for a waiver to make Vedral eligible to play this season.