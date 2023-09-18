HUSKER FOOTBALL: Three Huskers Out for the Year With Injuries

LINCOLN–(KFOR Sept. 18)–Nebraska head football coach Matt Rhule on Monday announced that three players are out for the rest of the season due to injuries.

Running back Rhamir Johnson is out with a dislocated shoulder that would require surgery. Another running back, Gabe Ervin, is out with a dislocated hip and defensive back Dwight Bootle is out with a shoulder injury.

Rhule mentioned that back up running backs Emmitt Johnson and Kwinten Ives would be behind Anthony Grant.

As for quarterback Jeff Sims working his way back from a high ankle sprain, Rhule said he practiced on Sunday and hopes that Sims, Heinrich Haarberg and Chubba Purdy are ready for Saturday’s game with Louisiana Tech.