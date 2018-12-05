HUSKER FOOTBALL: Team Award Winners Announced

The Nebraska football team announced its team award winners on Tuesday, including three awards that will be formally presented at the Outland Trophy Banquet in Omaha on Jan. 9.
Stanley Morgan Jr., Devine Ozigbo and Mick Stoltenberg are the recipients of three prestigious senior awards, capturing the Guy Chamberlin Trophy, Tom Novak Award and Cletus Fischer Native Son Award, respectively.
Morgan finished his Nebraska career as the school’s all-time leader in receptions and receiving yards. In 2018, he set a Nebraska season record with 1,004 receiving yards and earned second-team All-Big Ten accolades for the second straight year. In addition to capturing the Chamberlin Trophy, Morgan was also named the Offensive MVP for the 2018 Huskers, as chosen by the coaching staff.
Ozigbo is the winner of the Tom Novak Award in 2018. Ozigbo ranked among the Big Ten’s top running backs this season and finished with 1,082 rushing yards and a team-high 12 touchdowns. Ozigbo also earned Nebraska’s Lifter of the Year Award, an honor that dates back to 1974.
Senior defensive lineman Mick Stoltenberg was awarded the Native Son Award for 2018. A Gretna, Neb., native, Stoltenberg has been a key contributor for the Blackshirts for four seasons and was one of four team captains this fall.
Junior linebacker Mohamed Barry was chosen as the Defensive MVP for the Huskers after leading the defense with 112 tackles this season. Senior linebacker Luke Gifford won the Pat Clare Award for his perseverance and determination to overcome injuries during his Nebraska career. Senior receiver Bryan Reimers received The Cornhusker award, presented to a walk-on who made a big impact in their final season at Nebraska.
Lifter of the Year (chosen by staff): Devine Ozigbo, RB
Presented to a Husker player in recognition of his dedication, work ethic and commitment in the weight room.
Players of the Year (chosen by coaching staff)
Offensive MVP: Stanley Morgan Jr.
Defensive MVP: Mohamed Barry
Offensive Back: Adrian Martinez
Receiver: JD Spielman
Offensive Line: Jerald Foster
Defensive Line: Khalil Davis
Defensive Back: Dicaprio Bootle
Special Teams: Jeramiah Stovall
Offensive Scout: Wyatt Liewer
Defensive Scout: Ryan Schommer