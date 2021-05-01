HUSKER FOOTBALL SPRING GAME: White Rallies For 21-20 Win Over Red
LINCOLN–(NU Athletic Communications May 1)–Wyatt Liewer’s 25-yard touchdown reception on the last play from scrimmage lifted the White team to a 21-20 win over the Red squad in front of over 36,000 at Memorial Stadium on Saturday.
Trailing 20-14 with 1:06 remaining, the White squad drove 80 yards in eight plays for the go-ahead score. Facing a 4th-and-11 from its own 35, freshman Heinrich Haarberg found Leiwer for a 40-yard completion to give the White team one final play. Haarberg then found Liewer for the touchdown and Tyler Crawford’s extra point gave the White team a one-point victory.
The Red squad, which consisted of most of the starters, jumped out to a 13-0 halftime lead, getting a 4-yard scoring run from Marvin Scott and a pair of Connor Culp field goals, from 30 and 23 yards.
The Red squad wasted little time, going 73 yards in nine plays on the opening series, as Adrian Martinez hit Samori Toure for a 27-yard completion before Martinez and Scott accounted for the final 33 yards on the ground.
Culp, the reigning Big Ten Kicker of the Year, extended the lead to 13-0 at halftime with a pair of second-quarter field goals, as most of the starters didn’t play during the final 30 minutes.
Martinez completed 12-of-20 passes for 127 ards and ran for 49 more on nine carries, while Scott rushed for a game-high 75 yards on 11 totes.
The Whites got back in the game in the third quarter with 13 points, getting touchdown runs from Jaquez Yant (21 yards) and Isaiah Harris (29 yards) to make it a one-point game. The Red squad extended its lead to 20-14 with 6:06 left as Logan Smothers founds Brody Belt for a 23-yard touchdown.