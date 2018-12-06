Husker Football Season Ticket Renewals Underway

Season ticket holders will have their first opportunity to renew their 2019 Nebraska football tickets beginning next week. 2019 features a seven-game home schedule at Memorial Stadium. The N-U Athletic Department says invoices will be sent via e-mail to season ticket holders on Monday, Dec. 10, and the e-mail will include information on payment options, plans and renewal deadlines. The Athletic Department statement said that fans who are not season ticket holders but are interested in 2019 season tickets are encouraged to join the 2019 Football Season Ticket Request List. Individuals interested in adding their name to the request list should visit Huskers.com/requestlist.

A public season ticket for the seven-game home schedule in 2019 will cost $420, an average of $60 per game. Student ticket prices will be unchanged from the 2018 season, while Faculty/Staff tickets will be $56 per game ($392 total).

Nebraska’s home schedule includes five Big Ten Conference games, beginning with Ohio State on Sept. 28. Nebraska will play host to 2018 Big Ten West champ Northwestern a week later on Oct. 5.

The Huskers will host Indiana on Oct. 26, marking the Hoosiers’ first visit to Lincoln since Nebraska joined the Big Ten in 2011. The Big Ten home schedule concludes with November visits by Big Ten West rivals Wisconsin and Iowa.

The Huskers’ open their home schedule with a pair of non-conference games, beginning with the Aug. 31 season opener against South Alabama, and a Sept. 14 contest against 2018 Mid-American Conference champion Northern Illinois. Nebraska will open the 2019 season with an NCAA-record 368 consecutive sellouts.

Nebraska fans will have their first opportunity to see the 2019 Husker football team at the Red-White Spring Game which has been set for Saturday, April 13. Ticket information, game time and other spring game details will be announced in the coming months.