HUSKER FOOTBALL: Satterfield Discusses Offense’s Progress

LINCOLN—(NU Athletics Apr. 4)—Nebraska Offensive Coordinator Marcus Satterfield met with members of the media following spring practice on Thursday.

Satterfield spoke to the transition after hiring Quarterbacks Coach Glenn Thomas, and how he’s balancing managing the whole offense while focusing on tight ends.

“It’s really easy. We have a great staff. Bringing Glenn (Thomas) on board, we’ve known each other for 20 years. We think the same and we have the same expectations of quarterback play. It’s easy for me to go in and out of the tight end room, to the quarterback room, to make sure that we’re maintaining a relationship, because that’s crucial. I’m going to have to communicate to those guys throughout the game. It’s been a very easy transition to this point.”

He attested to the importance of the passing game this season.

“We’re going to throw the ball. We have to be able to throw the ball. I think we’re always going to find a way to run the ball, but as you saw last year, you can run the ball well, but there’s going to come times when, to win a game, you have to throw the ball. We’ve really been focusing on our passing game and our pass protection and our route running and all the concepts of throwing the football.”

Satterfield also praised freshman quarterbacks Dylan Raiola and Daniel Kaelin for their work and development on and off the field.

“It’s amazing. We’re watching them two days ago, practice four, completing a bunch of balls, and you sit there and you forget sometimes, that’s Dylan and Danny’s fourth practice in college going against these guys, and they’re still able to have the poise, footwork, timing in their brains and knowledge of the system already to get completions. It’s hard to do, especially against our defense, moving around like they do. I think that they’re ahead of schedule and the good thing about those guys is they’re competitors and they work their butts off on the field and off the field to make sure that when they do get on the field, they understand what’s going on and where everybody is going to be.”

The Huskers will continue with spring practice on Saturday.