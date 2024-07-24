HUSKER FOOTBALL: Rhule Talks About Progress in Offense Heading into Fall Camp

INDIANAPOLIS–(KFOR July 24)–Nebraska head football coach Matt Rhule talked about some of the key elements he’s seen in the offense heading into fall camp, compared to a year ago during his first season with the Huskers.

Rhule told KFOR’s Chris Schmidt he wants the offense to be able to attack and not back down, especially in the fourth quarter.

“I don’t want to get to those close games in the fourth quarter and be like, ‘Ah, man it’s a close game.’ I want the first game to be close in the fourth quarter. I want us to master this. I want us to attack,” he said.

Rhule also said he thought the offense made a ton of progress during the spring and based on what he’s seen this summer, the players have been working hard to get better.

Also, it was announced by Coach Rhule during a breakaway media session that Ron Brown has been elevated to a full-time assistant coach on the Husker staff, working with fullbacks and kick returners. Brown has been affiliated with the Nebraska football coaching staff and program since 1987, most recently working as the director for player support and outreach.

The Huskers start fall practice July 31, with the first game of the season August 31 against UTEP.