HUSKER FOOTBALL: Pickering Selected For Weekly Honor

LINCOLN–(NU Sports Information)–Nebraska freshman place-kicker Barret Pickering was named the Big Ten Co-Special Teams Player of the Week, the conference announced on Monday. It is the second straight week a Husker has been honored by the conference, after both senior running back Devine Ozigbo and freshman quarterback Adrian Martinez earned conference awards last week.

The weekly award is the first of Pickering’s career, while he became the first Husker to be named Special Teams Player of the Week since Sam Foltz in 2015. Pickering accounted for all of Nebraska’s points in the Huskers’ 9-6 victory over Michigan State on Saturday. The Birmingham, Ala., native made three field goals, all in the fourth quarter. Pickering hit a career-long, game-winning 47-yard field goal with 5:13 remaining in the fourth quarter. Pickering has made his last eight field goal attempts and is now 12-of-16 on the season.

Pickering shares the honor with Michigan’s kicker Jake Moody. Other Big Ten Players of the Week include Ohio State’s Dwayne Haskins (Co-Offensive Player of the Week), Wisconsin’s Jonathan Taylor (Co-Offensive Player of the Week), Iowa’s A.J. Epenesa (Co-Defensive Player of the Week), Minnesota’s Blake Cashman (Co-Defensive Player of the Week) and Maryland’s Anthony McFarland (Freshman of the Week).