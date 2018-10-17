HUSKER FOOTBALL: Offense Preparing To Improve From Loss At Northwestern

LINCOLN–(NU Sports Information)–The Nebraska football team practiced for two hours on Wednesday inside the Hawks Championship Center and on the Ed and Joyanne Gass practice fields.

Following practice, Offensive Coordinator Troy Walters met with the media and talked about the team’s solid performances in practice this week.

“They know we’re close,” Walters said. “They want this to be the week. We’ve had three great practices, they’ve been focused. We’ve had great meetings. I look forward to Saturday afternoon.”

Walters talked about the team’s mentality and confidence going into this week.

“They’re frustrated,” Walters said. “We’ve been confident, we know if we play fundamentally, if we don’t turn the ball over, if we don’t commit penalties that we’re a pretty good team. And it showed for the most part against Northwestern. We weren’t able to finish, but the guys are frustrated. Guys are upset. We know we’re close and you can tell that there is that sense of focus. Let’s get over the hump. Let’s go 1-0. I’m preaching to the offense that it’s 1-0. Don’t worry about the six games, don’t worry about next week or the week after. This will be 1-0. Saturday night comes, it’s 1-0, and we go from there.”

Walters spoke about the challenges his offense will have to overcome against Minnesota’s defense.

“They’re very sound up front,” Walters said. “They are stout up front. We are going to have a challenge running the ball, but it seems like each week we’ve stepped up to that challenge and we’ve run the ball well. They don’t beat themselves and they don’t take a lot of penalties. They are going to make us beat them. We need to make sure that we don’t beat ourselves and we need to eliminate the penalties and the turnovers. They are fundamentally sound and just a disciplined defense. They play with enthusiasm and passion and we need to make sure we match it.”

Walters also spoke about Adrian Martinez’s improvement and the growth of the offense.

“He’s done a great job,” Walters said. “It’s day by day, so each day everybody’s trying to get better, and he continues to get better. There’s some reads and some plays that he’d like to have back, but he’s learning. He will be better Saturday than he was last Saturday, and that goes across the board. If we continue to get better and learn from our mistakes, we’re going to win a lot of these games at the end.”

The Huskers will be back on the practice field Thursday morning. Nebraska faces off against Minnesota on Saturday, Oct. 20 in Memorial Stadium at 2:30 p.m. (CT). The game will be televised on BTN.

The post HUSKER FOOTBALL: Offense Preparing To Improve From Loss At Northwestern appeared first on KFOR FM 103.3 1240 AM.