HUSKER FOOTBALL: No Football This Fall For Nebraska, Moos Confirmed Thursday
LINCOLN–(KFOR Aug. 14)–In what has been a rough week for Husker sports fans this week was capped off Thursday night, when Nebraska Athletic Director Bill Moos confirmed on his radio show that the Huskers are staying in the Big Ten and there will be no fall football.
This follows speculation that Nebraska would try to play games outside the conference. Speaking on Hail Varsity Radio over on ESPN Lincoln Thursday afternoon, former college football coach Gary Barnett said cancelling football in the Big Ten and Pac -12 could lead to further turmoil down the road.
“The result is probably a big shake up in college football with leagues,” Barnett said. “Maybe a big shake up with who plays at what level. I think all that is coming down the road and this is just sort of the first tremors, if you will, of that sort of thing happening.”
On Thursday, officials with the University of Nebraska said they are still committed academically and athletically to the Big Ten Conference and look forward to the day to watching student-athletes compete on the field and in the arena.
Meanwhile, Moos also said with no football this fall, the Nebraska athletic department budget deficit could rise up to $100-million.