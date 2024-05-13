HUSKER FOOTBALL: Nebraska’s Kickoff Time and TV Network Designation Set for Colorado Game

LINCOLN–(KFOR May 13)–It was announced Monday from the Nebraska Athletic Department that Nebraska’s football game with Colorado for the 2024 season will be a 6:30pm kickoff on Sept. 7 at Memorial Stadium and be televised on NBC.

It will mark the first ever meeting between the Huskers and Buffaloes in the evening at Memorial Stadium. It will also mark the first time NBC has broadcast a game from Lincoln since the Nebraska and Oklahoma game on Thanksgiving Day 1965.

Additional game times and television information are expected by the end of May, including kickoff times for the games against UTEP Aug. 31 and Northern Iowa Sept. 14. Other special dates games may also be announced by the end of May.