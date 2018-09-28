HUSKER FOOTBALL: Nebraska Wraps Up Final Prep on Purdue

By NU Sports Information

LINCOLN—The Nebraska football team practiced for approximately two hours on Thursday inside the Hawks Championship Center in helmets only.

Head Coach Scott Frost addressed the media following practice and talked about finishing this week of practice strong.

“Today was a lot better than last week,” Frost said. “Monday was really good, Tuesday was good and Wednesday was good. We’re practicing well. Sooner or later that kind of work is going to lead to results.”

“I’m just pleased we were better this week than last. There was more plays executed well, there was more attention to assignment. The guys have had a good week.”

Frost went on to talk about what he wants to see from the team this Saturday.

“I want assignment sound football, but the No. 1 thing is play with passion, enthusiasm and effort,” Frost explained. “I’m not sure we’ve played as hard (as) the Colorado game since we played in that game, but there was a lot of enthusiasm and excitement going into that game. A lot of hope. Nothing’s changed except for three results. I hope they go out and play with the same fire they played with in week one.”

Frost also touched on freshman quarterback Adrian Martinez, who got a full week of practice after being limited last week.

“He’s gotten more of the ‘one’ reps this week and the lion’s share of the reps this week so I think he’ll be more prepared going into the game,” Frost said. “Continuity helps, particularly when you have new guys that haven’t played much there. They need those looks at what they’re going to see on Saturday so hopefully that gives us a boost.”

Frost ended his session with the media by thanking the fans for sticking with the team through the slow start.

“Then attention’s great, the enthusiasm’s great. I appreciate people that are still behind us, and I think that’s the vast majority of people,” Frost said. “We knew this wasn’t going to be easy from where it was when we found this program but there’s a lot of things that we got to improve. We’re in the process of doing that, and we keep working hard and doing the things we know work.

“Nobody’s more disappointed than me that it hasn’t happened yet but we’re going to stay the course, and I know inevitably with the way we’re going to do things, we’ll get there, but it’s great to have people behind us.”

The Huskers will welcome Purdue to Memorial Stadium Saturday for their Big Ten home opener. Kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m. with national television coverage provided by the Big Ten Network.

