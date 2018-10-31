HUSKER FOOTBALL: Nebraska Ready To Battle Buckeyes

The Nebraska football team practiced in full pads and helmets for just under two hours inside the Hawks Championship Center on Wednesday, to prepare for Saturday’s road game against Ohio State. Offensive Coordinator Troy Walters spoke to the media after practice, discussing Ohio State’s depth on defense and how the Huskers will prepare

“They’re athletic,” Walters said. “They’re big. They’ve got speed. They’re very similar to Michigan in terms of their coverage. They’re going to get up in your face. They’re going to press you on the outside. They’re not going to give you anything easy. They didn’t play well against Purdue, but that’s the team were going to play, so we’ve got to be ready for a good defense.”

Walters also mentioned the type of mentality that the Huskers must have to win at Ohio Stadium.

“We’ve got to be ready to go,” Walters said. “We’ve got to show up, and [we] can’t get fazed by the stadium or Ohio State. We’ve got to go out there and play. We’ve got to start fast. We’ve got to be aggressive. We’ve got to have the mindset that it’s going to be a battle. I told the receivers earlier in the week, ‘just like Michigan, it’s going to be a physical game on the outside.’ We’re definitely going to make it a point to start fast because if you get behind 10, 14, 21 points against these guys, it’s going to be a long day. So we’ve got to start fast.”

Walters then reflected on practice thus far and how the team has improved each week.

“I really believe we’re ready to go,” Walters said. “We’ve had a good week of practice. Our last three or four weeks have been good. We’re getting better each day, each week. So, I’m looking forward to going against the great Ohio State team on the road, [in a] hostile environment and seeing what we can do.”

Walters praised the offensive line for their performance and complimented the running backs on their improvements from weeks prior.

“The [offensive line] is doing a great job coming off the ball, understanding their assignments, finishing their blocks, on the perimeter,” he said. “We’re getting better in terms of our second level blocks, running backs are hitting the hole, running hard. I think early on in the year we were kind of dancing, tiptoeing, now the guys are hitting it. They’re confident in what they’re doing. We’re scheming. We do a great job as a staff of figuring out their weaknesses, how to get the right coverage and take advantage of that. To me, it’s a combination of all those things. We’ve got to keep going. We’ve got to be able to run the football against Ohio State. You can’t drop back 50, 60 times and think you’re going to be successful, so that’s going to be the major emphasis, being able to run the football like we’ve been doing.”

The Huskers will continue preparations for Ohio State on Thursday. Nebraska will face off against the Buckeyes on Saturday, Nov. 3 at 11 a.m. in Columbus with television coverage provided by FOX.