HUSKER FOOTBALL: Nebraska Picks Up Texas Transfer Washington
LINCOLN–(KFOR May 24)–Another major pickup in the NCAA Transfer portal for the Nebraska football team on Tuesday afternoon.
Wide receiver Marcus Washington is the latest player from the portal to commit and play for the Huskers and has become the 10th, Power Five transfer to join the Nebraska roster and second from the University of Texas.
A St. Louis native, Washington will be reunited with his former Longhorn teammate, quarterback Casey Thompson, who transferred to Nebraska before the spring semester. Washington also has two years of eligibility remaining and a redshirt season left.
At Texas last season, Washington had 17 catches for 269 yards and two touchdowns.