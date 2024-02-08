HUSKER FOOTBALL: Nebraska Completes Recruiting in 2024 Recruiting Class with Two Additional Signees

LINCOLN–(KFOR Feb. 7)–Nebraska Football’s 2024 recruiting class is now complete following national signing day on Wednesday.

Nebraska added two late additions in three star safety Kahmir Prescott and four star defensive end Keona Wilhite. Head coach Matt Rhule spoke to the media Wednesday afternoon, and said over recruiting a certain position isn’t a concern.

“I always look for people that I think can make a difference,” Rhule said. “I always look for big people. I always looking for o-linemen and d-linemen and I don’t care how many we have.”

Rhule credited his assistant coaches Terrence Knighten and Tony White in recruiting Wilhite.

“Terrence had a relationship with Keona and his family. They were interested and came for a visit, had a great visit,” Rhule added. “Even Thursday night, I thought he wasn’t coming. I thought he was going to go somewhere else. Tony and Terrence did a good job down the stretch.”

Wilhite was a standout football player at Salpointe Catholic in Tucson, Arizona. Aside from Nebraska, he was being recruited by Washington, Arizona, Oregon State and UCLA. Prescott was a standout safety at Neumann Goretti High School in Philadelphia. He chose Nebraska over Wisconsin, Cincinnati, Boston College and Colorado.

Nebraska’s 2024 class officially has 30 members which ranks in the top 20 nationally and top 5 in the Big Ten.