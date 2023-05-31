HUSKER FOOTBALL: Nebraska Announces Kickoff Times, TV Designations For Select 2023 Games

LINCOLN–(NU Athletics May 31)–Nebraska will open the 2023 season with consecutive games on FOX and close the regular season with a Black Friday appearance on CBS. Those television arrangements were part of an announcement Wednesday afternoon of game times and TV networks for six of the Huskers’ 2023 games.

The Huskers open with road games at Minnesota (Aug. 31) and Colorado (Sept. 9) with both of those games set for FOX. Nebraska’s season opener at Minnesota will kick off at 7 p.m. (central) on Thursday evening in Minneapolis. Pre-game coverage from Minneapolis will begin on Fox at 6:30 p.m. A week later, the Huskers will renew their rivalry with Colorado with an 11 a.m. central (10 a.m. MDT) kickoff at Colorado as part of the network’s Big Noon Kickoff package. FOX will also originate its Big Noon pre-game show from Boulder.

The Huskers will close the regular season with their annual Black Friday matchup with Iowa at Memorial Stadium on Nov. 24. Nebraska will play host to its border rivals with kickoff set for 11 a.m. (central) and TV coverage by CBS. This is Nebraska’s first scheduled CBS game since the 2009 Gator Bowl and Nebraska’s first-regular season game on CBS since a Nov. 23, 1990, game at Oklahoma. CBS is one of the Big Ten’s new television partners beginning with the 2023 season.

Nebraska learned game times for three additional 2023 games, including two home games at Memorial Stadium. The Huskers’ home opener against Northern Illinois on Sept. 16 will kick off at 6 p.m. (central) and will be aired on FS1. Nebraska’s Homecoming contest against Purdue will be a day-time contest with kickoff at either 11 a.m., 2:30 or 3 p.m., with the kickoff time and television network to be finalized later.

The Huskers’ game at Illinois on Friday, Oct. 6, will be televised by FS1 with kickoff set for 7 p.m. (central)

Game times and television information for remaining Nebraska games will be announced six to 12 days in advance.

The 2023 season marks the first season with a new set of broadcast partners that will deliver exciting matchups to fans across broadcast, cable and direct-to-consumer platforms. The Big Ten is the only conference to partner with three broadcast networks– CBS, Fox and NBC. The Big Ten Network and FS1 will continue to carry games on cable networks, while NBCUniversal’s direct-to-consumer platform, Peacock, will carry Big Ten games for the first time. All games televised on NBC will also be available for streaming on Peacock. Games exclusive to Peacock will only be available on that platform.

Nebraska Football 2023 Television Information

Thursday, Aug. 31 at Minnesota 7 p.m. FOX

Saturday, Sept. 9 at Colorado 11 a.m. FOX

Saturday, Sept. 16 Northern Illinois 6 p.m. FS1

Friday, Oct. 6 at Illinois 7 p.m. FS1

Saturday, Oct. 28 Purdue 11,2:30 or 3 TBD

Friday, Nov. 24 Iowa 11 a.m. CBS

*-All times Central