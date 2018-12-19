HUSKER FOOTBALL: National Letter of Intent Signing Day For 2019 Recruiting Class

The Nebraska football team is expected to have a good portion of their recruiting class signed Wednesday (Dec. 19), which is the first day of the early signing period.  Recruits have until 11:59pm Friday (Dec. 21) to sign their national letter of intent.  Others may decide to hold off until February to make their decision.

Below are a list of commits who have signed to play at Nebraska.  The information is courtesy of Hail Varsity Magazine and listen to extended coverage from Hail Varsity Radio, 2-6pm Wednesday (Dec. 19) on ESPN Lincoln 101.5FM/1480AM, espnlincoln.com and the ESPN Lincoln app.

RB Rahmir Johnson

Quinton Newsome

ATH Myles Farmer

RB Ronald Thompkins

LB Jackson Hannah

WR Jamie Nance

LB Nick Henrich

TE Chris Hickman

LB Garrett Snodgrass

DL Ethan Piper

DE Mosai Newsom

ATH Wandale Robinson

OL Matthew Anderson

DE Jamin Graham

OL Bryce Benhart

OL Michael Lynn

QB Luke McCaffrey

DB Javin Wright

DE Garrett Nelson

ATH Darien Chase

Expected To Sign  ‍ 

RB Dedrick Mills‍ ‍

OL Desmond Bland‍ ‍ ‍

Could sign with Nebraska

DE/OLB Lloyd Summerall

DE Brant Banks

OL Jimmy Fritzsche

DE Ty Robinson

 

