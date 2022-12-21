HUSKER FOOTBALL: Latest Commitments From the 2023 Recruiting Class
LINCOLN–(KFOR Dec. 21)–Nebraska head football coach Matt Rhule will formally hold a news conference at 2:30pm Wednesday to discuss the signees to the Huskers’ 2023 recruiting class.
Here are the latest commitments:
Riley Van Poppel, 6-5, 275, DL, Argyle, Texas
Jaiden Doss, 6-0, 195, WR, Raymore, Missouri
Brice Turner, 6-1, 175, WR, Bay City, Texas
Sam Sledge, 6-3, 285, OL, Omaha Creighton Prep
Syncere Safeeulla, 6-2, 170, DB, Nashville, Tennessee
Maverick Noonan, 6-4, 225, DL, Elkhorn South
Jaylen Lloyd, 5-11, 160, WR, Omaha Westside
Gunnar Gottula, 6-5, 300, OL, Lincoln Southeast
Tristan Alvano, 6-1, 185, PK, Omaha Westside
Rahmir Stewart, 6-0, 195, DB, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Kwinten Ives, 6-2, 185, RB, Beverly, New Jersey
Dwight Bootle II, 5-10, 170, DB, Miami, Florida
Mason Goldman, 6-5, 260, OL, Gretna
Brock Knutson, 6-7, 270, OL, Scottsbluff
Princewill Umanmielen, 6-4, 230, DL, Austin, Texas
Jason Maciejczak, 6-3, 320, OL/DL, Pierre, South Dakota
Dylan Rogers, 6-3, 240, LB, Houston, Texas
-Bold indicates in-state players.