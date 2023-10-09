HUSKER FOOTBALL: Kickoff Time Announced for Nebraska vs. Northwestern

LINCOLN–(NU Athletics Oct. 9)–The Big Ten Conference has announced that Nebraska’s Oct. 21 home game against Northwestern will kick off at 2:30 p.m., with television coverage provided by the Big Ten Network. Both Nebraska and Northwestern are off this week and will each bring a 3-3 record into the game at Memorial Stadium.

Below is the full list of Big Ten Conference game times and kickoff information for Oct. 21.

Saturday, Oct. 21

12pm ET/11am CT

Penn State at Ohio State – FOX

Rutgers at Indiana – Big Ten Network (time previously announced)

3:30pm ET/2:30pm CT

Northwestern at Nebraska – Big Ten Network

Wisconsin at Illinois – Network TBD following games played on 10/14 (time previously listed as 12pm or 3:30/4pm ET)

Minnesota at Iowa – Network TBD following games played on 10/14

7:30pm ET/6:30pm CT

Michigan at Michigan State – NBC