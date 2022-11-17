HUSKER FOOTBALL: Joseph Talks Components Needed to Win on Saturday

LINCOLN–(NU Athletics Nov. 17)–Nebraska Interim Head Coach Mickey Joseph met with members of the media following Thursday’s practice. Joseph opened by speaking on the high-energy practice.

“A lot of energy at practice today,” Joseph said. “I thought the team came and prepared today. They were well-prepared today by the coaches and they came out and executed well in practice. I was very pleased with what I saw today.”

Joseph talked about the offensive boost quarterback Casey Thompson return will provide.

“It gives you a lot of confidence right now with the offensive guys that (Thompson) is back,” he said. “Now we can push the ball down the field if we need to, and he is also going to make sure we get it in the right place. He is going to be able to line the running back up. He is the starting quarterback. We are getting him back.”

He discussed the strengths of Wisconsin’s defense.

“I think they are a solid defense,” Joseph said. “I think they are a top 20 defense in some categories, but they are a team that does not make mistakes. I think they are really good inside with their interior guys, and I think (Nick Herbig) is a really good pass rusher and a good football player. I think they have a solid defense. We have to execute to move the ball on these people.”

Joseph added what is needed to come out on top on Saturday.

“I do not think it is any magic,” he said. “It is about them coming out and playing 60 minutes, and that is what we ask them to do. We talked about it this morning that we have to put a 60 minute game together in all three phases and let’s try to do that. I think if we do that we are going to be able to get in there and compete, and it will help us to win the game but we have to put 60 minutes in all three phases.”

The Huskers will kick off against Wisconsin at 11 a.m. (CT) at Memorial Stadium. The game is set to be televised on ESPN.