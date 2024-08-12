HUSKER FOOTBALL: Hutmacher Named to Chuck Bednarik Award Watch List

LINCOLN–(NU Athletics Aug. 12)–Nebraska defensive tackle Nash Hutmacher was honored Monday, as he was named to the Chuck Bednarik Award Watch List on Monday. The Bednarik Award is presented annually to the outstanding defensive player in college football.

Hutmacher helped anchor Nebraska’s defense in 2023, as the Blackshirts ranked in the top 20 nationally in total defense, scoring defense and rushing defense in his first year as a starter. He started all 12 games and totaled 40 tackles, 8.0 tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks. He had a season-high seven tackles, including 2.5 sacks, against Northwestern and had four-or-more tackles on six occasions in 2023. For his efforts, the 6-foot-4, 310-pound defensive lineman earned All-Big Ten honors from both the coaches and media. In addition to his football exploits, Hutmacher joined the Husker wresting team as a heavyweight and qualified for the 2024 NCAA Wrestling Championships.

The Bednarik Award has been presented to the College Defensive Player of the Year since 1994 and is named in honor of Chuck “Concrete Charlie” Bednarik who was an All-American player at the University of Pennsylvania and later a multiple year All Pro linebacker and center for the Philadelphia Eagles. He is a member of both the College and Pro Football Halls of Fame and was the last NFL player to be a full-time player on both offense and defense.

Semifinalists for the Chuck Bednarik Award will be announced November 12, 2024, while the three finalists for the Maxwell Award will be unveiled November 26, 2024. The winners of the 30th Chuck Bednarik Award will be announced as part of the ESPN Home Depot College Football Awards Show held on December 12, 2024.