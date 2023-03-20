HUSKER FOOTBALL: Grant, Hill Suspended While Three Other Players Have Left The Program

LINCOLN–(KFOR Mar. 20)–The Nebraska football team wrapped up their first full-day of spring practice Monday morning, with a two-hour workout.

Afterward, Head Coach Matt Rhule said some changes were made with team personnel, including running back Anthony Grant and cornerback Tommi Hill have been suspended to work on off-field matters for now. Grant and Hill are expected to return.

Also, tight ends Chris Hickman and James Carnie and defensive back Tyreke Johnson have left the program.

More about practice will be coming up later.