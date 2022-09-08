HUSKER FOOTBALL: Frost Looks Ahead To Georgia Southern

LINCOLN–(NU Athletics Sept. 8)–Nebraska head football coach Scott Frost met with members of the media following Thursday’s practice. He reflected on this week of practice and looked ahead to Saturday’s game against Georgia Southern.

“They’re athletic,” Frost said of the Eagles. “They’re making a transition on offense. I think they have some good pieces. They’re serious and can really run. We’ve seen the quarterback before. The offensive line does a really good job. They’ve been an option team, so we’re really impressed with the way they come off the ball. Defensively, they have guys that can run and move all over the place. So they’re not just sort of athletes and I know they’ll be well-coached.”

Frost also spoke on the two captains, Nick Henrich and Travis Vokolek, who were out with injuries against North Dakota.

“The two captains who were out last week both want to play, so as soon as they’re ready to go, they’re going to be back in there,” he said. “They’re team guys. They’re both great, the best leadership we’ve had for sure, with these four guys and others beyond that. I spent a little more time with offense during practice. Travis (Vokolek) has done a great job. But I’ve seen Nick (Henrich) do it too. So again, those guys are day to day. It shouldn’t be long, and we got our fingers crossed for this week.”

He talked about the advantages of having a night game this week, and what that means to the team.

“I love playing at night,” Frost said. “I think the kids have energy at night. I think our environment here is as good as anywhere in the country, always, but particularly at night. And I think the only challenge is getting ready for the next week and not having as much time on Saturday night.”

The Huskers will kick off at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 10, against Georgia Southern. The game will be televised on FS1