HUSKER FOOTBALL: Depth Chart Released For Akron Game

It may come as no surprise to many Nebraska football fans on who will be the starting quarterback in the season opener this Saturday night at Memorial Stadium against Akron.

Head coach Scott Frost released the depth chart Sunday morning, indicating that true freshman Adrian Martinez will be the starting quarterback and redshirt freshman Tristan Gebbia will be the backup.

The depth chart is listed below.

Nebraska Depth.Akron

