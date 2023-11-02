HUSKER FOOTBALL: Big Ten Releases Nebraska’s 2024 Schedule

LINCOLN—(NU Athletics Nov. 2)—The Big Ten Conference announced its 2024 football schedule on Thursday afternoon, the first season without divisions in an 18-team Big Ten.

Nebraska will play four conference home games at Memorial Stadium, with five league road contests. Conference play begins on Saturday, Sept. 21 after non-conference home games against UTEP (Aug. 31), Colorado (Sept. 7) and Northern Iowa (Sept. 14).

Nebraska will open conference play at home for the first time since 2017, taking on Illinois at Memorial Stadium on Sept. 21. The Huskers travel to Purdue on Sept. 28, before returning to Lincoln to host Rutgers on Oct. 5.

The Huskers have their first of two bye weeks on Oct. 12, before returning to action with consecutive road games at Indiana (Oct. 19) and Ohio State (Oct. 26).

Nebraska opens November by squaring off against two of the league’s newcomers, starting with a Nov. 2 home game against UCLA. Following its second bye week, Nebraska travels to USC on Nov. 16.

Nebraska closes the regular season with matchups against Wisconsin in Lincoln (Nov. 23) and at Iowa (Friday, Nov. 29). The 2024 season will mark the fourth straight year Nebraska has closed the regular season with games against the Badgers and Hawkeyes.

2024 Nebraska Football Schedule

Aug. 31—UTEP

Sept. 7—Colorado

Sept. 14—Northern Iowa

Sept. 21—Illinois

Sept. 28—at Purdue

Oct. 5—Rutgers

Oct. 12—BYE

Oct. 19—at Indiana

Oct. 26—at Ohio State

Nov. 2—UCLA

Nov. 9—BYE

Nov. 16—at USC

Nov. 23—Wisconsin

Nov. 29—at Iowa (Friday)