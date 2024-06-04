HUSKER FOOTBALL: Additional Ticket Option Available For Nebraska Home Games in 2024

LINCOLN–(NU Athletics June 4)–Fans wishing to visit Memorial Stadium this fall have an additional ticket option, with a Husker Football 3-Game Mini Plan now available. The mini plan gives Nebraska fans an opportunity to customize their own ticket package for the upcoming football season.

Fans will choose one of two non-conference games, either Aug. 31 against UTEP (2:30 p.m.) or Sept. 14 against Northern Iowa (6:30 p.m.). The package also includes one of Nebraska’s first two Big Ten games against Illinois (Sept. 20, 7 p.m.) or against Rutgers (Oct. 5). The final option in the three-game package is a choice between the Nov. 2 game against UCLA or the Nov. 23 contest with Wisconsin.

The cost of the three-game package is $170. The three-game mini-plan is available at Huskers.com/tickets or by calling or visiting the Nebraska Athletic Ticket Office.

Seating locations for the three-game mini plan are in the North and South end zones with some of the ticket locations from sections that are held for the visiting team allotment.

Full season tickets also remain available for the upcoming season. Season tickets may only be purchased on the phone at 1-800-8-BIG RED or in person at the Athletic Ticket Office.