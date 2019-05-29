HUSKER BASKETBALL: Roby Will Stay In NBA Draft Forgoing Senior Year

LINCOLN–(KFOR May 29)–Nebraska forward Isaiah Roby announced Wednesday afternoon that he has decided to remain in the 2019 NBA Draft and will skip his senior year.

Roby finished his three-year Husker basketball career with 786 points, 530 rebounds and 154 blocked shots. He had a breakout year last season, as Nebraska made it to the NIT for a second-straight year.

Roby averaged almost 12 points, 7 rebounds, 2 assists and close to two blocks a game as a junior, while making 35 starts.

He will look to become the first Husker basketball player drafted since Venson Hamilton in 1999.  The draft will be June 20 in Brooklyn, New York.

