LINCOLN–(KFOR Oct. 27)–A member of the Nebraska Men’s Basketball team is out with an injury, after he was attacked in downtown Lincoln on Oct. 19, according to Lincoln Police.

Transfer Rienk Mast will not play in Sunday’s exhibition game against Doane University, according to Husker head coach Fred Hoiberg on Friday. Mast was attacked near 13th and “L” while riding a scooter. He was hospitalized with a suspected broken nose.

Police said the suspect, identified as 28-year-old Nicholas Deluca, pushed Mast off a scooter and punched him several times. Deluca was arrested for aggravated assault.