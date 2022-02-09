HUSKER BASEBALL: Season Tickets Sold Out For Nebraska Home Games
LINCOLN–(NU Athletics Feb. 9)–Nebraska Athletics announced Wednesday that reserved season tickets for the upcoming 2022 baseball season have been sold out. The defending Big Ten champions open their home season with a three-game series vs. Long Beach State on March 11-13, and Husker fans still have an opportunity to secure a spot at Haymarket Park through other ticket options.
Single-game tickets and Diamond Deal packages will go on sale on Monday, Feb. 14 at 10 a.m. The Diamond Deal package includes nine games for $54 for general admission seating on the berm, allowing fans to choose nine games from any of the Huskers’ 30 home games this season.
Reserved single-game tickets are $11, while general admission is $7 for adults, $5 for youth and seniors and $1 (when purchased in advance of gameday) for children ages six and under. UNL student tickets are free but must secure a ticket in advance.
The Huskers have annually ranked among the national leaders in attendance, including 15th in 2021. For full ticket information, visit Huskers.com/Tickets or call 800-8-BIG RED during business hours.